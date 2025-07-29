Johnny Depp to Tom Cruise: Stars who had flop & hit films in the same year

Hollywood is an unpredictable world, even the renowned stars can experience the wild swings of box office success and failure in the same year.
From Tom Cruise to Jennifer Aniston, many A-list actors have enjoyed the stardom of a blockbuster hit and faced backlash of a crumbling flop projects within months apart.
Here’s a list of top five actors who've had both a hit and a flop in the same calendar year.
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston received a lot of backlash for her role as Katherine Murphy in the 2011 movie Just Go With It. The film starring Jennifer, Adam Sandler and Nicole Kidman accumulated only $215 million at the box office.
However, in the same year Jennifer returned back to the screen with a blockbuster hit movie Horrible Bosses. She starred as one of the titular horrible bosses, Dr. Julia Harris.
The Friends star earned a lot of praise for her stellar acting and for resonating with audiences through her role.
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp became talk of the town after his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow character in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (May, 2011).
However, five months later he landed in hot water after his movie, The Rum Diary, was released in October 2011.
The film, which was blessed for the lack of plot, only earned $30 million against the $45 million budget.
Henry Cavill
In 2012, Henry Cavill experienced both a box office flop with The Cold Light of Day and a major hit with Man of Steel in the same year.
Henry could only garnered $16.8 million worldwide against a $20 million budget for The Cold Light of Day. Meanwhile, the Man of Steel earned $670.1 million globally and launched him to stardom as Superman.
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise has had his fair share of both hit and flop movies throughout his career. In 2002, he faced a major career blow after Vanilla Sky turned out to be a flop movie.
However, in the same year Tom made a stellar return to the big screen with Minority Report.
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock had a wildly successful year in 2009 with The Proposal, a romantic comedy where she starred alongside Ryan Reynolds.
However, her other 2009 film, All About Steve, didn't perform good at the box office. Despite its star-studded cast, the film only earned $40 million worldwide.