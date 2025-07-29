'Batman' & 'Rambo' star Alon Aboutboul breathes his last at 60

Alon Aboutboul, known for his roles in The Dark Knight Rises and Rambo III, has died at the age of 60.
As per GB News, the renowned Israeli performer passed away aged 60 after suffering a collapse at Habonim Beach near Haifa on Tuesday morning.
It is reported that the Snowfall star had been swimming when faced with a challenge upon leaving the water.
Medical teams from Magen David Adom attempted to revive him with intensive emergency treatment.
However, the paramedics prolonged efforts, they were unable to revive him and declared him dead at the beach.
The reports suggested that eyewitnesses indicated that Aboutboul seemed to be in distress immediately after emerging from the sea.
Initially, he was conscious when he was brought ashore, but his condition rapidly deteriorated that led to his collapse on the sand.