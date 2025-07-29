Ed Sheeran makes big announcement about upcoming Loop tour

Ed Sheeran is set to embark on another thrilling journey of concerts and tour soon.

Just a week after sparking a buzz of anticipation and excitement among fans by announcing a new tour, Loop, the Sapphire hitmaker took to Instagram to share a major update about his new shows.

On his official Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 29, the 34-year-old English singer-songwriter shared a poster that featured the dates and cities of his forthcoming tour.

Along with announcing the dates, Ed Sheeran also revealed that tickets for Loop tour are up for sale, with a link to the official website to purchase.

In the poster, the Perfect singer shared that the Australia and New Zealand dates of the concerts, revealing that the highly anticipated shows will kick off on January 16, 2026, in Auckland, New Zealand.

P.C. Instagram/edsheeran
P.C. Instagram/edsheeran

After Auckland, the Azizam hitmaker will set the stages on fire in Wellington on January 21, and Christchurch on January 24 and 25.

The singer will then mesmerize his Aussie fans with two concerts in Perth on January 31 and February 1, followed by three shows in Sydney from February 13 to 15, three in Brisbane from February 20 to 22, three in Melbourne from February 26 to 28, before concluding the Australian leg of the tour in Adelaide on March 5, 2026.

