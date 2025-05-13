Sean 'Diddy' Combs loses kids’ support in court amid victim’s testimony

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lost support from his kids during court hearing.
During hearing in Manhattan on Monday, May 12, the music mogul’s three daughters left the courtroom when a male escort, Daniel Phillip, gave a graphic testimony.
Daniel claimed that Sean paid him to do intercourse with ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura. He also recalled watching the American musician been violent with Casandra.
As per PEOPLE, Sean’s daughters, recent high school graduate Chance Combs and 18-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs, left the courtroom twice during the escort’s graphic testimony.
In 2016 hotel security footage played in court, the viral incident was captured showing the Finna Get Loose singer allegedly shoving his ex-girlfriend to the ground and kicking her.
During the opening statements, assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson told the jury that there was "another side" to musician.
She shared, “A side that ran a criminal enterprise," including, "kidnapping, arson, drugs, sex crimes."
Meanwhile, Sean’s defense attorney Teny Geragos told jurors that “Sean Combs is a complicated man, but this is not a complicated case. What Combs did to Cassie on this videotape is indefensible. It is not evidence of sex trafficking. It is evidence of domestic violence.”
About Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faced more than 70 sexual assault lawsuits after November 2023.
The music mogul would face a mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison if found guilty in the trial.