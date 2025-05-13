Doom: The Dark Ages global launch times confirmed

Sports

Premium Edition includes digital artbook, soundtrack, and more to offer enhanced gameplay experience

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Bethesda has officially announced the global launch times for Doom: The Dark Ages.

Bethesda revealed on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, that Doom: The Dark Ages is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S, and there's no differentiation between PC and console launch times.

Doom: The Dark Ages preorders

Pre-order purchasers of Doom: The Dark Ages can start playing the game in the Western Hemisphere, while African and Eurasian gamers can load in during the wee hours of May 13.

For non-pre-order plebs, meanwhile, the game will unlock on the evening of May 14 in North and South America.

Doom: The Dark Ages release by time zone

1.5pm PT, May 14 (Los Angeles)

2. 8pm ET, May 14 (New York)

3. 7pm CT, May 14 (Chicago)

4. 1am BST, May 15 (London)

5. 2am CEST, May 15 (Berlin)

6. 10am AEST, May 15 (Sydney)

7. 12pm NZST, May 15 (Auckland)

Doom: The Dark Ages advanced access launch by time zone

1. 5pm PT, May 12 (Los Angeles)

2. 8pm ET, May 12 (New York)

3. 7pm CT, May 12 (Chicago)

4. 1am BST, May 13 (London)

5. 2am CEST, May 13 (Berlin)

6. 10am AEST, May 13 (Sydney)

7. 12 pm NZST, May 13 (Auckland)

It is worth noting that the Premium Edition includes a digital artbook, soundtrack, the Void Slayer skin, campaign DLC (upon release), and the Divinity Skin Pack.

Notably, Doom: The Dark Ages will be fully launched for all players on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 5 pm PT / 8pm ET, which translates to May 15, 2025, in Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

