Sci-Tech

Google I/O 2025: Upcoming updates on AI, Android announcements

Developer keynote will focus less on consumer side of things in Google I/O 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Google I/O 2025: Upcoming updates on AI, Android announcements
Google I/O 2025: Upcoming updates on AI, Android announcements

Google is ready to host its largest developer conference of the year, Google I/O 2025, with major announcements.

Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed that Google I/O 2025 will include CEO Sundar Pichai, DeepMind CEO and co-founder Demis Hassabis, and executives in charge of Search, Cloud, and Android will announce major updates to Google’s product offerings.

Google I/O 2025 event date

The Menlo Park-based tech giant is set to hold Google I/O 2025 on May 20 and May 21, 2025.

To note, Google’s family of AI models, Gemini, is expected to take centre stage during Google I/O 2025.

Moreover, updates around DeepMind’s projects, such as its multimodal AI system Project Astra will also be discussed in the event.

A key theme at Google I/O 2025 will be how AI is infiltrating all of Google’s products.

Google I/O 2025 event time

The Google I/O 2025 keynote kicks off at 10 am PT on May 20, 2025, from the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

How to watch Google I/O 2025?

You can watch a livestream of Google’s keynote via the official website or YouTube channel.

At 1:30 pm PT, the developer keynote begins. As the name suggests, the developer keynote will focus less on the consumer side of things.

The Android Show: I/O Edition

This year, Android announcements will come a week ahead of Google I/0 2025 during an event called “The Android Show.” 

It is set to happen on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10 am PT, and you can watch the livestream on YouTube.

Kim Kardashian’s stylist makes painful confession in Paris robbery trial

Kim Kardashian’s stylist makes painful confession in Paris robbery trial
iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13

iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13
Conor McGregor wishes Virat Kohli on ‘stellar’ career after Test retirement

Conor McGregor wishes Virat Kohli on ‘stellar’ career after Test retirement
King Willem, Queen Máxima commence meaningful regional visit to Utrecht

King Willem, Queen Máxima commence meaningful regional visit to Utrecht

iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13
iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13
Samsung launches slimmest smartphone to compete with Apple
Samsung launches slimmest smartphone to compete with Apple
iPhone to get AI-powered battery management mode with iOS 19: Report
iPhone to get AI-powered battery management mode with iOS 19: Report
Microsoft Copilot now available to all users globally
Microsoft Copilot now available to all users globally
Google updates iconic 'G’ logo for first time in a decade
Google updates iconic 'G’ logo for first time in a decade
Google Keep Web update adds text formatting for more convenience
Google Keep Web update adds text formatting for more convenience
iOS 19 to sync public Wi-Fi networks across Apple devices: Report
iOS 19 to sync public Wi-Fi networks across Apple devices: Report
Apple's iPhone 20th anniversary plans: Details inside
Apple's iPhone 20th anniversary plans: Details inside
Google’s AI rolls out video generator for new Honor phones
Google’s AI rolls out video generator for new Honor phones
OpenAI, Microsoft negotiate for fresh funding, potential IPO
OpenAI, Microsoft negotiate for fresh funding, potential IPO
WhatsApp wins legal battle against infamous spyware maker
WhatsApp wins legal battle against infamous spyware maker
Apple to release iOS 18.5 update soon with significant features: Report
Apple to release iOS 18.5 update soon with significant features: Report