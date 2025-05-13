Google I/O 2025: Upcoming updates on AI, Android announcements

Google is ready to host its largest developer conference of the year, Google I/O 2025, with major announcements.
Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed that Google I/O 2025 will include CEO Sundar Pichai, DeepMind CEO and co-founder Demis Hassabis, and executives in charge of Search, Cloud, and Android will announce major updates to Google’s product offerings.
Google I/O 2025 event date
The Menlo Park-based tech giant is set to hold Google I/O 2025 on May 20 and May 21, 2025.
To note, Google’s family of AI models, Gemini, is expected to take centre stage during Google I/O 2025.
Moreover, updates around DeepMind’s projects, such as its multimodal AI system Project Astra will also be discussed in the event.
A key theme at Google I/O 2025 will be how AI is infiltrating all of Google’s products.
Google I/O 2025 event time
The Google I/O 2025 keynote kicks off at 10 am PT on May 20, 2025, from the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.
How to watch Google I/O 2025?
You can watch a livestream of Google’s keynote via the official website or YouTube channel.
At 1:30 pm PT, the developer keynote begins. As the name suggests, the developer keynote will focus less on the consumer side of things.
The Android Show: I/O Edition
This year, Android announcements will come a week ahead of Google I/0 2025 during an event called “The Android Show.”
It is set to happen on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10 am PT, and you can watch the livestream on YouTube.