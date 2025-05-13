Sports

Conor McGregor wishes Virat Kohli on ‘stellar’ career after Test retirement

Kohli receives heartfelt tribute from Novak Djokovic, David Warner, and Sachin Tendulkar after retirement

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 13, 2025
Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the Test format of cricket, sending shockwaves across the world. 

Many cricketing greats including Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers congratulated the star batter.

Athletes from other sports also heaped praises on Kolhi on his big day. Conor Anthony McGregor, professional mixed martial artist and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) shared a heartfelt story for the 36-year-old.

Conor McGregor, the Irish MMA veteran and the first fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously, appreciated Virat Kohli.

"Enjoy retirement brother Virat! Huge congrats on a stellar cricket career!" McGregor posted in an Instagram story.

Novak Djokovic's story for Kohli

Legendary tennis player Novak Djokovic, who has claimed 24 Grand Slam titles, also congratulated Virat Kohli on his retirement.

Taking to Instagarm the tennis star reshared Kohli’s post of retirement announcemnet and wrote “incredible innings @virat Kohli.”

Virat Kohli has played 123 Test matches and has amassed 9230 runs with the highest score of 254. He hit 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries in his glorious Test career of 210 innings.

