Bella Hadid rocks stunning blonde hair makeover ahead of Cannes 2025: See

The Vogue model turned heads with jaw-dropping hair transformation as she touched down in France for 2025 Cannes

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Bella Hadid’s blonde hair era is back to spolight!

Just a day ahead of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the 28-year-old supermodel made a striking appearance at Hotel Martinez, debuting her new blonde look on Monday evening, May 12.

The Vogue model stole the spotlight as she ditched her signature brunette locks, going back to her natural blonde hair era for the star-studded event.

Flaunting her femme-fatale aura, Bella stunned in a revealing, low-cut white corset paired with matching skintight jeans.

To accentuate her already gorgeous look, the American model wore a pair of beige-and-brown stilettos and carried a stylish brown bag that complemented her outfit perfectly.

Bella’s drop-dead beautiful appearance was completed with a pair of chic sunglasses and light nude makeup, while her stunning blonde tresses were tied high at the back into a messy bun.

P.C. Jacopo Raule/GC Images
P.C. Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Previously, while speaking to Allure, Bella Hadid revealed that she tends to dye her hair to distinguish herself from her older sister, Gigi Hadid.

“I just have a darker personality. And my sister being blonde and me being brunette, it's a good separation. I put a blonde wig on and think it would be fun to go back, but I'm happy with my hair. Blondes are so angelic. My sister can get away with anything,” she stated.

About Bella Hadid:

Bella Hadid, whose full name is Isabella Khair Hadid, was born on October 9, 1996, in Washington D.C., United States.

She is one of the most renowned models in the entertainment industry and has appeared in 35 international Vogue covers. 

