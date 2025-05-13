Entertainment

French actor Gérard Depardieu found guilty in sexual assault case

Gérard Depardieu was accused of physically abuse two women during his 2022 French film, 'Les Volets Verts'

  • May 13, 2025
Gérard Depardieu has recently been found guilty of sexually assaulting two women during the filming of his 2022 French film Les Volets Verts [The Green Shutters].

The 76-year-old French actor was accused of sexually harassing a set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant director during the filming of his iconic 2022 movie.

As reported by Associated Press, Gérard has now been handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence by the jury of the Paris court.

On Tuesday, May 13, a Paris court judge made the decision after the case was before in a similar court.

The legal representatives of the Going Places star told the publication that despite not attending the court hearing, the actor has firmly denied any wrongdoing.

He is expected to submit an emotional plea against the court’s latest verdict in the upcoming days after his legal team has prepared the court documents for their client.

Gérard Depardieu to submit court fine: 

According to media reports, Gérard was also fined around $32,350, and the court strictly ordered the officials to register his name in the national sex offender database.

Gérard Depardieu faces sexual assault case: 

The actor has been facing the accusations since 2022, as his accusers made bizarre allegations against the French icon.

At the time, one of the accusers told Reuters that Gérard physically assaulted her and forcefully touched her private parts while filming the 2022 film.

"I was terrified, he was laughing," she added. 

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gérard Depardieu has faced more than 20 other allegations of sexual assault over the years. 

