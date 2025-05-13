Sci-Tech

Microsoft extends Windows 10 Office support to 2028

To use Microsoft 365 Applications on your device, you will need to upgrade to Windows 11

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Microsoft extends Windows 10 Office support to 2028
Microsoft extends Windows 10 Office support to 2028

Microsoft has officially announced that it will continue providing security updates for Office apps on Windows 10 for an additional three years.

The Redmond, Washington-based company revealed on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, that this three-year extension in late April in a separate support article for IT admins, and it reiterates that the Microsoft 365 apps will “continue to function as before”

However, businesses should upgrade to Windows 11 “to avoid performance and reliability issues over time.”

To note, this latest language is different to the blog post, Microsoft issued in January that warned businesses that Office apps would no longer be supported on Windows 10 later this year.

“To use Microsoft 365 Applications on your device, you will need to upgrade to Windows 11,” said Microsoft.

In an updated support article, Microsoft stated, “To help maintain security while you transition to Windows 11, Microsoft will continue providing security updates for Microsoft 365 Apps on Windows 10 for three years after Windows 10 reaches end of support.

Notably, “These updates will be delivered through the standard update channels, ending on October 10, 2028.”

Microsoft suggested that consumers and businesses upgrade to Windows 11 ahead of the end of support for Windows 10 on October 14.

It is worth noting that consumers who don’t want to buy a new PC or upgrade to Windows 11 will also be able to purchase Extended Security Updates for the first time.

You’ll have to pay $30 for an extra year of updates, while businesses will be able to purchase up to three years of extended updates.

Jack Draper sets thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Italian Open

Jack Draper sets thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Italian Open
Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study

Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study
Microsoft extends Windows 10 Office support to 2028

Microsoft extends Windows 10 Office support to 2028
Kate Middleton prepares for new tiara appearance at upcoming royal event

Kate Middleton prepares for new tiara appearance at upcoming royal event
iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13
iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13
Samsung launches slimmest smartphone to compete with Apple
Samsung launches slimmest smartphone to compete with Apple
iPhone to get AI-powered battery management mode with iOS 19: Report
iPhone to get AI-powered battery management mode with iOS 19: Report
Google I/O 2025: Upcoming updates on AI, Android announcements
Google I/O 2025: Upcoming updates on AI, Android announcements
Microsoft Copilot now available to all users globally
Microsoft Copilot now available to all users globally
Google updates iconic 'G’ logo for first time in a decade
Google updates iconic 'G’ logo for first time in a decade
Google Keep Web update adds text formatting for more convenience
Google Keep Web update adds text formatting for more convenience
iOS 19 to sync public Wi-Fi networks across Apple devices: Report
iOS 19 to sync public Wi-Fi networks across Apple devices: Report
Apple's iPhone 20th anniversary plans: Details inside
Apple's iPhone 20th anniversary plans: Details inside
Google’s AI rolls out video generator for new Honor phones
Google’s AI rolls out video generator for new Honor phones
OpenAI, Microsoft negotiate for fresh funding, potential IPO
OpenAI, Microsoft negotiate for fresh funding, potential IPO
WhatsApp wins legal battle against infamous spyware maker
WhatsApp wins legal battle against infamous spyware maker