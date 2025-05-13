Microsoft extends Windows 10 Office support to 2028

Microsoft has officially announced that it will continue providing security updates for Office apps on Windows 10 for an additional three years.
The Redmond, Washington-based company revealed on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, that this three-year extension in late April in a separate support article for IT admins, and it reiterates that the Microsoft 365 apps will “continue to function as before”
However, businesses should upgrade to Windows 11 “to avoid performance and reliability issues over time.”
To note, this latest language is different to the blog post, Microsoft issued in January that warned businesses that Office apps would no longer be supported on Windows 10 later this year.
“To use Microsoft 365 Applications on your device, you will need to upgrade to Windows 11,” said Microsoft.
In an updated support article, Microsoft stated, “To help maintain security while you transition to Windows 11, Microsoft will continue providing security updates for Microsoft 365 Apps on Windows 10 for three years after Windows 10 reaches end of support.
Notably, “These updates will be delivered through the standard update channels, ending on October 10, 2028.”
Microsoft suggested that consumers and businesses upgrade to Windows 11 ahead of the end of support for Windows 10 on October 14.
It is worth noting that consumers who don’t want to buy a new PC or upgrade to Windows 11 will also be able to purchase Extended Security Updates for the first time.
You’ll have to pay $30 for an extra year of updates, while businesses will be able to purchase up to three years of extended updates.