PSL 2025: Matches to resume on May 17 following ceasefire agreement 

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is now set to resume on Saturday, May 17 after being postponed due to the conflict between India and Pakistan.
The PSL, which was paused on May 8 due to safety concerns was originally planned to be relocated to the UAE because of the conflict.
However, after a ceasefire agreement between the two countries, all the remaining matches will now be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore.
There are still eight matches left to play with the final match of the tournament, which involves six teams set to take place on May 25 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Mohsin Naqvi sends best wishes to all teams:
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement on his social media account X (formerly Twitter), “PSL X picks up from where it left off! Six teams, zero fear. Let the aura take over as we unite and celebrate the spirit of cricket.”
The chairman of PCB also wished good luck to all the teams, expressing his support by saying, "Best of luck to all the teams."
Similarly, the Indian Premier League (IPL) was also paused for a week but since both sides agreed to a ceasefire, India's tournament will also resume on Saturday.