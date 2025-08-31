Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina shows off sparkling engagement ring in new post

Georgina Rodríguez showed off her engagement ring in her first post with fiancé Cristiano Ronaldo after their engagement.
The Argentine-Spanish model who earlier this month announced her engagement to Portuguese footballer through social media showed off her sparkling diamond ring worth nearly 6$ million dollars, in a new post.
Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old shared heartwarming pictures of her plane journey with Al Nassr star.
In one of the pictures, the couple shared an intimate moment in which Rodríguez could be seen placing her hand subtly front and center on Ronaldo's shoulder to showcase her stunning engagement ring, which had previously captured global attention.
In another post, Rodríguez captivated her followers with a video that captured every detail of the jewel. She playfully showed how beams of light bounced off the diamond, scattering hypnotic reflections across the wall and enhancing the ring’s already striking brilliance, reported HOLA!.
While the 30-year-old model has kept things relatively private since the engagement was made public, her posts give fans a glimpse of her emotions.
Ronaldo and Georgina, who have been together since 2016, are now preparing to tie the knot in what is expected to be one of the most high-profile weddings in the sporting world.