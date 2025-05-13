Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new allegations by ex Cassie's witness amid trial  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' long-awaited court trial finally kicked off in lower Manhattan court last week.
The disgraced music mogul, who was jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since September, over the serious charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
In addition to these allegations, Diddy was also accused of sexually assaulting his former girlfriend and renowned singer, Cassie Ventura, between 2007 and 2018.
The high-profile federal trial of the Bad Boy Records producer heard opening statements and testimony from the first two witnesses from the singer called to the stand by the government.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new allegations:
On Monday, in the presence of eight men and four women, based jury members heard opening remarks from two witnesses, including Los Angeles police official, Israel Florez, who was working as a security guard at the InterContinental hotel in March 2016.
The second eyewitness was Daniel Phillip, a former manager of a "male revue show."
According to the LAPD officer, Florez, he saw Diddy assaulting Ventura as he was caught on surveillance video assaulting his former flame.
He further testified that he heard a woman in distress on the sixth floor of the hotel with a purple eye seeking help, while the rapper was dressed in a towel, motionless and with what he described as "a devilish stare."
At the time, he did not document the incident to the management of the hotel, as Diddy bribed him with a large amount of money.
However, the second witness told the court that in 2012, Diddy threw a liquor bottle at Ventura and, on another occasion, dragged her by the hair into a bedroom.
He testified that he then heard what sounded like slapping and her screaming coming from the bedroom.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' family, including his mom Janice Combs and his children, were seated in the courtroom’s front row on Monday.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs daughters left courtroom:
Upon hearing Phillips' remarks, his three teenage daughters left the room.
As of now, the federal court has ordered Phillip to present again in the next court proceedings after cross-examination.
The trial is not being televised due to the federal court rules.