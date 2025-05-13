Cristiano Ronaldo 'proudly' congratulates son after U-15 debut victory

Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., made his debut for the Portugal U-15 national team on Tuesday, May 13 against Japan.
The team defeated Japan with a score of 4-1 at the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia.
The proud father couldn’t hold back his happiness and took to Instagram account to congratulate his son with some heartfelt photos from the match.
CR7 wrote, “Congratulations on your debut for Portugal, son. Very proud of you!”
Some interesting facts:
Ronaldo Jr, also known as Cristianinho, is 14 years old and currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia with his father.
Interestingly, Ronaldo Jr, wore jersey number 7, just like his father which grabbed everyone's attention.
Not only this, during the training with the Portugal U15 team before the tournament, Ronaldo Jr. wore Nike Mercurial boots, the same kind that both his father and Kylian Mbappé wear.
Ronaldo's mother, Maria Dolores Aveiro was also present at the stadium to watch her grandson play.
Just like his famous father, Ronaldo Jr. has played for the youth teams of top football clubs such as Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid.
What's next for Portugal's Under-15 football team?
The Portugal's Under-15 football team will play their next two matches against Greece and England in the ongoing youth tournament.