King Charles to host French President Macron for historic state visit to UK

King Charles and Queen Camilla will officially host French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte during their state visit to the UK from July 8 to July 10.
This visit is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to strengthen the relationship between the UK and France, as per BBC.
The visit follows the King and Queen's own successful state trip to France in September 2023.
Since Buckingham Palace is under construction, the official state visit will be held at Windsor Castle instead.
King Charles becomes first British monarch to address French Senate:
When King Charles visited France, he made history by becoming the first British monarch to speak to the French Senate.
His speech last around 20 minutes, mostly is French. In his speech, he expressed gratitude for the love France had for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.
King Charles also spoke on important matters such as the war in Ukraine and mentioned his commitment to addressing climate crisis.
At the end of the speech, he received a standing ovation.
Macron will be making his first official state visit to the UK. The last time a French president made a state visit to the UK was in March 2008 when president Nicolas Sarkozy visited as the guest of Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles to host US President Donald Trump for state visit:
King Charles is also expected to host US President Donald Trump for a state visit.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave Trump an official invitation back in February.
Although the exact date for the visit has not been confirmed, Trump recently said that Buckingham Palace was planing to hold the visit in September which would be his second state visit to the UK.