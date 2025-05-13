Royal

Prince William reveals Charlotte's passion for sports at Windsor Castle event

The Prince of Wales represented King Charles during the special royal event at the Windsor Castle earlier this week

  • May 13, 2025
Prince William seemingly revealed her daughter's true passion for sports while presenting the prestigious accolades to the guests at Windsor Castle.

The Prince of Wales presented the Members of the Order of the British Empire awards to the recipients on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

During the event, an English middle-distance runner, Keely Hodgkinson, was seen laughing and chatting alongside the future king as he received the honor.

While presenting the award, William disclosed to Hodgkinson about his 10-year-old daughter’s passion for fitness and sports.

The 23-year-old athlete told GB News, "The prince told me his daughter is doing the 400m in the minute and the hurdles and that she did watch me in Paris."

"He told me that he remembers me winning and that he wished he could be there to see it himself," Hodgkinson added.

In March, the next in line to the British throne opened up about his daughter's sporty nature, noting, "At weekends we go from one competition to the next."

A royal insider confirmed that Princess Charlotte is "clearly sporty like her mother," Princess Kate Middleton.

Prince William, Kate Middleton's celebrate Charlotte's birthday: 

For those unaware, Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their only daughter, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, on May 2, 2015.

The royal couple recently celebrated the 10th birthday of their little bundle of joy. 

