Sarah Ferguson lauds Misión Huascarán’s ‘remarkable’ initiative in sweet post

Sarah Ferguson is delighted to see Misión Huascarán’s commendable new initiative.
Turning to her official Instagram account on Monday, June 2, the Duchess of York shared a sweet video which she filmed during her visit at the Peru-based non-profit organization.
In the post, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife commended the efforts of the organization to support the rural communities by providing them “education, health, and nutrition.”
Expressing her delight, the Duchess wrote, “It was so wonderful to see @misionhuascaranperu at work in Áncash.”
“This remarkable initiative supports rural communities through education, health, and nutrition - and the new community library stands as a shining example of its impact. It isn’t simply a building; it’s a safe, inspiring space where children can dream, learn, and shape their futures,” she added.
For the visit, Sarah kept her look casual yet chic, wearing a burgundy top layered with a khaki jacket and paired with soft beige skirt. She also sported a matching hat and held a pair of stylish sunglasses in her hands.
The shared video opened with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother joyfully greeting a young girl at the organization.
In the next frame, the Duchess was filmed saying, “I’m at Misión Huascarán and it’s incredible, this school. I’m here in the Andes in Peru, and it’s just incredible. I’m supporting this amazing lady Mariana and her team that started this 15 years ago, Misión Huascarán.”
She continued, “And we’re just going to see that they’ve made a library and I think all children should be given the right to an education and to read.”
What is Misión Huascarán?
Misión Huascarán is a Peruvian non-profit organization that was founded in 2017. It focuses on improving the lives of vulnerable families in the rural Andean communities of Áncash region.
In order combat poverty and empower people to create sustainable futures, the organization helps them by providing education, health, nutrition, economic development, and housing.