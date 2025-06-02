Royal

Prince Harry plans to sell late mum Princess Diana’s name for ‘personal gain’

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly sought advice from Princess Diana's brother about changing his family name

  • by Ume Umema
  • |
Many recent reports have suggested that Prince Harry has sought advice from Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer about changing his family name to the maiden name of his late mother, during a rare visit to Britain.

According to Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex is trying to assume his mother's surname so he can remove Mountbatten-Windsor.

However, the earl has advised Princess of Diana’s youngest son against taking such action as the legal hurdles are insurmountable.

Now, a royal expert has suggested that the move is part of a calculated rebrand aimed at boosting his and Meghan Markle's commercial ventures in the United States and beyond.

"The whole thing is a bit bizarre. It could be something to do with marketing, because they're not allowed to market the royal name,” Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.

She further claimed, "They tried to set up a website called Sussex Royal and they were told no way, you can't be putting royal names on jams, so I just wonder whether they were trying to angle for a Spencer brand or something."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been focusing on building a media empire since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, including a lucrative Netflix deal, the duchess’ lifestyle brand and a podcasting deal with Spotify.

How surname change would impact Prince Harry’s kids

The surname change for the Sussexes would also mean changing the surnames of Prince Harry’s children.

The Duke of Sussex is a doting father of two adorable kids, Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, whom he shares with Meghan Markle.

However, after name change they would become Prince Archie Harrison Spencer and Princess Lilibet Diana Spencer.

