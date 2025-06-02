Harry’s slow shift from leading royal to only Meghan’s husband raises concern

Prince Harry is hiding behind curtain as Meghan Markle is stealing all the spotlight!
The duke of Sussex, who is once a key figure in the royal family, now appears to be isolated, with critics suggesting that he “has nothing left” to do.
Last week, Harry made an unannounced visit to Shanghai, where he spoke at an event for his sustainable travel charity, Travalyst.
However, the visit raised eyebrows, not just for its timing, clashing with King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to Canada but also for what some are calling an “erratic” and “random” move that highlights his decline of public platform.
A royal commentator Esther Krakue suggested that Harry’s visit to China was done as he "has nothing left".
“If you think about it critically, what else does he [Harry] have left? I mean, he's resigned from Sentebale, while it's being investigated. "He's no longer a working royal, [and while] he has his other charity work with the Invictus Games, his involvement is not as in-depth because it's every few years. This [Travalyst] is really all he has left,” she explained to The Sun.
Esther further added that Harry has been living in Meghan Markle’s shadow, leaving him with nothing left of his former self.
“It kind of feels like [this] because there's nothing left. "He's just watching Meghan go from experiment to experiment, you know, taking his kids to school and dropping them off - but really, there isn't much there in terms of the man. What is the man about?"
When did Prince Harry step down as working royal?
Prince Harry stepped down as a senior working royal five years ago and moved to Montecito, California.
The Duke od Sussex has since lived in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and rarely visit the U.K.