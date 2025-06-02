Royal

Harry’s slow shift from leading royal to only Meghan’s husband raises concern

The duke of Sussex, who is once a key figure in the royal family, now 'has nothing left' to do

  • by Ume Umema
  • |
Harry’s slow shift from leading royal to only Meghan’s husband raises concern
Harry’s slow shift from leading royal to only Meghan’s husband raises concern

Prince Harry is hiding behind curtain as Meghan Markle is stealing all the spotlight!

The duke of Sussex, who is once a key figure in the royal family, now appears to be isolated, with critics suggesting that he “has nothing left” to do.

Last week, Harry made an unannounced visit to Shanghai, where he spoke at an event for his sustainable travel charity, Travalyst.

However, the visit raised eyebrows, not just for its timing, clashing with King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to Canada but also for what some are calling an “erratic” and “random” move that highlights his decline of public platform.

A royal commentator Esther Krakue suggested that Harry’s visit to China was done as he "has nothing left".

“If you think about it critically, what else does he [Harry] have left? I mean, he's resigned from Sentebale, while it's being investigated. "He's no longer a working royal, [and while] he has his other charity work with the Invictus Games, his involvement is not as in-depth because it's every few years. This [Travalyst] is really all he has left,” she explained to The Sun.

Esther further added that Harry has been living in Meghan Markle’s shadow, leaving him with nothing left of his former self.

“It kind of feels like [this] because there's nothing left. "He's just watching Meghan go from experiment to experiment, you know, taking his kids to school and dropping them off - but really, there isn't much there in terms of the man. What is the man about?"

When did Prince Harry step down as working royal?

Prince Harry stepped down as a senior working royal five years ago and moved to Montecito, California.

The Duke od Sussex has since lived in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and rarely visit the U.K.

King Charles steps out amid Prince Harry’s plans to change surname
King Charles steps out amid Prince Harry’s plans to change surname
King Charles steps out for Sandringham church service without Queen Camilla
Prince Harry draws explosive reaction after plans to ditch surname exposed
Prince Harry draws explosive reaction after plans to ditch surname exposed
The Duke of Sussex's decision to change his surname sparks explosive reaction
Grand Duke Henri lauds Luxembourg, Japan co-operation at Expo 2025 in Osaka
Grand Duke Henri lauds Luxembourg, Japan co-operation at Expo 2025 in Osaka
Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Henri travelled to Japan to attend the 2025 Expo organized in Osaka
Meghan Markle slammed for playing 'victim card' to boost her brand growth
Meghan Markle slammed for playing 'victim card' to boost her brand growth
The Duchess of Sussex has faced intense criticism since launching her business ventures earlier this year
Prince Andrew plots bold revenge to put King Charles in ‘much weaker spot’
Prince Andrew plots bold revenge to put King Charles in ‘much weaker spot’
The Duke of York plans major move to weaken his older brother, King Charles’s position
Prince Harry receives stark warning as he plans ‘money-making’ move
Prince Harry receives stark warning as he plans ‘money-making’ move
The Duke of Sussex was stripped of his royal funding when he stepped back from his duties with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry regrets proposing a sustainable venture during his visit to China
Prince Harry regrets proposing a sustainable venture during his visit to China
The Duke of Sussex made surprise visit to Shanghai, China, last month
Prince Andrew to form alliance with Prince Harry as Royals isolate the Dukes
Prince Andrew to form alliance with Prince Harry as Royals isolate the Dukes
The Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex have been estranged from the British Royal Family due to their scandals and separation decisions
Princess Eugenie’s son Ernest looks like her double in new family photos: See
Princess Eugenie’s son Ernest looks like her double in new family photos: See
Royal fans point out young Ernest’s strong resemblance to his royal mum, Princess Eugenie
Princess Sofia of Sweden drops out of major royal event at eleventh hour
Princess Sofia of Sweden drops out of major royal event at eleventh hour
Princess Sofia, the Duchess of Värmland, has been married to Prince Carl Philip for 10 years
Brooklyn Beckham seeks help from Prince Harry, Meghan’s lawyer
Brooklyn Beckham seeks help from Prince Harry, Meghan’s lawyer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become ‘close’ to Brooklyn, Nicola after their ‘drastic’ step
Prince William’s ‘impatient’ nature comes to light during key outing
Prince William’s ‘impatient’ nature comes to light during key outing
Prince William is set to attend major event in Monaco without Kate Middleton