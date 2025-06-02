Royal

Princess Marie visits to Denmark’s JunkFood organization ahead of Paris tour

The Her Royal Highness is scheduled to travel to Paris next week

Princess Marie visits to Denmark’s JunkFood organization ahead of Paris tour
Princess Marie visits to Denmark’s JunkFood organization ahead of Paris tour  

Princess Marie of Denmark made an unexpected visit to the non-profit organization ahead of her high-profile Paris tour.

The 49-year-old member of the Danish Royal Family turned to her official Instagram handle on Monday, June 2nd, to share a glimpse of her recent tour to the two meaningful organizations.

"Highness Princess Marie has met with two organizations today. The day began with the non-profit organization JunkFood, which is fighting food waste and providing nutritious meals to the community's most vulnerable," the caption stated.

Her Highness continued, "The princess was shown around the kitchen and met chefs, volunteers, and students who prepare up to 700 free meals every day."

"The raw materials - about one ton a week - are donated by food stakeholders and distributed to shelters and places of worship in Copenhagen and Aarhus, among others," the statement read. 

Later in the day, the Princess attended a work meeting with the Brain Case, where she was presented to the association's efforts to prevent and improve the treatment of strokes and other brain injuries.

What is Brain Case organization? 

For those unaware, the Brain Case offers counseling and community to both affected and relatives and has around 9,500 members spread across the country.

This meaningful royal visit comes before Her Royal Highness’ international work trip to Paris for her additional duties.

When Princess Marie of Denmark will travel to Paris? 

According to media reports, Princess Marie of Denmark is scheduled to travel to Paris next week. 

Kate Middleton evolves into 'disciplined future monarch' despite health issues
Kate Middleton evolves into 'disciplined future monarch' despite health issues
The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer last year
Sarah Ferguson to join top leaders at RELX SDG Inspiration Day 2025 webinar
Sarah Ferguson to join top leaders at RELX SDG Inspiration Day 2025 webinar
The Duchess of York is set to deliver valuable insights on the impact of philanthropy on next generation of changemakers at the virtual meeting
King Felipe chairs key meeting with Royal Elcano think tank at El Pardo Palace
King Felipe chairs key meeting with Royal Elcano think tank at El Pardo Palace
Spain’s King Felipe VI presides over a special meeting with the Royal Elcano Institute of International and Strategic Studies
Sarah Ferguson lauds Misión Huascarán’s ‘remarkable’ initiative in sweet post
Sarah Ferguson lauds Misión Huascarán’s ‘remarkable’ initiative in sweet post
The Duchess of York visited Misión Huascarán during her trip to Lima, Peru, last week
Prince William charms Robert Irwin with inspiring work ethics
Prince William charms Robert Irwin with inspiring work ethics
Robert Irwin gets candid about working with the Prince of Wales on Earthshot Prize initiative
Prince Harry plans to sell late mum Princess Diana’s name for ‘personal gain’
Prince Harry plans to sell late mum Princess Diana’s name for ‘personal gain’
The Duke of Sussex has reportedly sought advice from Princess Diana's brother about changing his family name
Meghan Markle’s show lands in hot water amid £78M Netflix deal
Meghan Markle’s show lands in hot water amid £78M Netflix deal
The Duchess of Sussex’s show ‘With Love, Meghan’ receive backlash ahead of second season
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to bring 'beauty' and 'strength' to modern monarchy
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to bring 'beauty' and 'strength' to modern monarchy
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are ninth and 12th in line to the British throne respectively
Harry’s slow shift from leading royal to only Meghan’s husband raises concern
Harry’s slow shift from leading royal to only Meghan’s husband raises concern
The duke of Sussex, who is once a key figure in the royal family, now 'has nothing left' to do
King Charles steps out amid Prince Harry’s plans to change surname
King Charles steps out amid Prince Harry’s plans to change surname
King Charles steps out for Sandringham church service without Queen Camilla
Prince Harry draws explosive reaction after plans to ditch surname exposed
Prince Harry draws explosive reaction after plans to ditch surname exposed
The Duke of Sussex's decision to change his surname sparks explosive reaction
Grand Duke Henri lauds Luxembourg, Japan co-operation at Expo 2025 in Osaka
Grand Duke Henri lauds Luxembourg, Japan co-operation at Expo 2025 in Osaka
Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Henri travelled to Japan to attend the 2025 Expo organized in Osaka