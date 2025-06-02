Princess Marie visits to Denmark’s JunkFood organization ahead of Paris tour  

Princess Marie of Denmark made an unexpected visit to the non-profit organization ahead of her high-profile Paris tour.
The 49-year-old member of the Danish Royal Family turned to her official Instagram handle on Monday, June 2nd, to share a glimpse of her recent tour to the two meaningful organizations.
"Highness Princess Marie has met with two organizations today. The day began with the non-profit organization JunkFood, which is fighting food waste and providing nutritious meals to the community's most vulnerable," the caption stated.
Her Highness continued, "The princess was shown around the kitchen and met chefs, volunteers, and students who prepare up to 700 free meals every day."
"The raw materials - about one ton a week - are donated by food stakeholders and distributed to shelters and places of worship in Copenhagen and Aarhus, among others," the statement read.
Later in the day, the Princess attended a work meeting with the Brain Case, where she was presented to the association's efforts to prevent and improve the treatment of strokes and other brain injuries.
What is Brain Case organization?
For those unaware, the Brain Case offers counseling and community to both affected and relatives and has around 9,500 members spread across the country.
This meaningful royal visit comes before Her Royal Highness’ international work trip to Paris for her additional duties.
When Princess Marie of Denmark will travel to Paris?
According to media reports, Princess Marie of Denmark is scheduled to travel to Paris next week.