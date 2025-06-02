Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to bring 'beauty' and 'strength' to modern monarchy

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have the most beautiful sisterly bond, and it could be beneficial for the future of monarchy.
According to a royal author, Ingrid Seward, the two princesses could be poised for a more prominent role within the Royal Family as the monarchy prepares for a new era under Prince William reign.
"When William ascends the throne, Beatrice and Eugenie will be valuable assets, and I'm certain they will get involved with royal duties. It makes perfect sense, because he will need them," she told Hello!.
The royal expert further suggested that the daughters of the Duke of York will be "powerful" for the monarchy.
"I see them as a sort of double act, working together in the same way as married couples do. Two gorgeous Princesses working together as sisters would be very powerful. I think it would be wonderful, and I think it will happen," she said.
Seward further added, "I think they would be open to doing more, because they like to give back. They have always been close to William, and the King is very fond of them too."
About Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were born 19 months apart.
Beatrice, who is the first daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, is married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
She is a doting mother to two girls, Athena Elizabeth Rose and Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.
Meanwhile, Eugenie is married businessman Jack Brooksbank, with whom she shares two sons, August and Ernest.