King Felipe chairs key meeting with Royal Elcano think tank at El Pardo Palace

Spain’s King Felipe VI presides over a special meeting with the Royal Elcano Institute of International and Strategic Studies

King Felipe presided over a key meeting at the Royal Palace of El Pardo.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Monday, June 2, the Royal Family of Spain shared about the Monarch’s latest engagement, reporting that he chaired a meeting of the Patronage of the Royal Elcano Institute of International and Strategic Studies.

“The King has presided over this morning the meeting of the Patronage of the Royal Elcano Institute of International and Strategic Studies at the Royal Palace of El Pardo,” they updated.

Sharing a brief background of Royal Elcano Institute, which is a Madrid-based think tank, the Palace penned, “This Spanish think-tank was founded in 2001 with the aim of elaborating innovative, solid, inclusive and informed answers on global challenges and their governance, as well as on Spain's role in the world, with special attention to its membership in the European project.”

Alongside the caption, the Spanish Royals also dropped a series of photographs from King Felipe VI’s meeting, featuring him leading the discussion which was joined by the institute’s key officials.

Who is King Felipe VI of Spain?

Felipe VI, born on January 30, 1968, is the king of Spain, who ascended to the throne on June 19, 2014.

He is the third child and only son of Prince Juan Carlos of Spain and Princess Sophia of Greece and Denmark.

