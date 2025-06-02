Royal

Sarah Ferguson to join top leaders at RELX SDG Inspiration Day 2025 webinar

The Duchess of York is set to deliver valuable insights on the impact of philanthropy on next generation of changemakers at the virtual meeting

Sarah Ferguson has shared a delightful update.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 2, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife announced about her upcoming engagement, sharing that she will be joining key figures at a special webinar on philanthropy.

The mother of two will deliver valuable insights on the impacts of philanthropy on the next generation of changemakers at The Future of Philanthropy virtual meeting during RELX SDG Inspiration Day 2025, on Tuesday, June 3.

In the first story, Fergie dropped a digital poster of the virtual session, along with a caption that read, “Excited to join Wendy Chen at @relxhq SDG Inspiration Day 2025 in collaboration with @vouthimpactcouncil, to explore how philanthropy can empower the next generation of changemakers.”

She continued, “Young innovators today are bold, brilliant, and deeply connected to their communities. They are building the solutions our future depends on.”

Joining the Duchess at the meeting will be comedian, actor, and philanthropist Sir Lenny Henry, and 8th UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

The session will take place between 10 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. BST.

What is RELX SDG Inspiration Day 2025?

RELX SDG Inspiration Day 2025 is a free, virtual event hosted by RELX on June 3. The event will bring together global leaders to explore and discuss how philanthropy can drive progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

During the meeting, the leading figures will debate on topics like health, artificial intelligence, justice, and education.

