Princess Diana’s brother Charles reveals surprising talent of partner Cat

Charles Spencer is surprised by his girlfriend Cat Jarman’s hidden talent!
Taking to the Stories of his official Instagram account on Monday, June 1, the younger brother of late Princess Diana revealed a surprising skill of his partner, along with her unseen photograph.
The photo featured the Norwegian archaeologist sitting on horseback, dressed in a dark pastel blue shirt and navy blue trousers.
Unveiling Cat’s unexpected talent, Charles wrote, “When your partner is of Viking blood, best not to be surprised when she takes up archery on horseback….”
This update by Charles Spencer comes a few days after he shared a sorrowful news, revealing that Althorp Estate – late Princess Diana’s childhood house and final resting place – had burned down in a suspected arson attack.
"Luckily unoccupied at the time - but still deeply disturbing that one of our farmhouses was torched by vandals last night,” the 9th Earl Spencer said in the statement.
About Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman:
Charles Spencer, who is the 9th Earl Spencer and younger brother of Princess Diana, is currently in a romantic relationship with Dr. Cat Jarman, a Norwegian archaeologist.
The lovebirds began dating in early 2024 and co-host the podcast, The Rabbit Hole Detectives, which explores the origins and histories of various objects, both real and metaphorical.