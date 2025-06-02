Royal

Princess Diana’s brother Charles reveals surprising talent of partner Cat

Charles Spencer unveils his girlfriend Cat Jarman’s surprising skill in a rare update

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Princess Diana’s brother Charles reveals surprising talent of partner Cat
Princess Diana’s brother Charles reveals surprising talent of partner Cat

Charles Spencer is surprised by his girlfriend Cat Jarman’s hidden talent!

Taking to the Stories of his official Instagram account on Monday, June 1, the younger brother of late Princess Diana revealed a surprising skill of his partner, along with her unseen photograph.

The photo featured the Norwegian archaeologist sitting on horseback, dressed in a dark pastel blue shirt and navy blue trousers.

Unveiling Cat’s unexpected talent, Charles wrote, “When your partner is of Viking blood, best not to be surprised when she takes up archery on horseback….”

P.C. Instagram/charles.earl.spencer
P.C. Instagram/charles.earl.spencer

This update by Charles Spencer comes a few days after he shared a sorrowful news, revealing that Althorp Estate – late Princess Diana’s childhood house and final resting place – had burned down in a suspected arson attack.

"Luckily unoccupied at the time - but still deeply disturbing that one of our farmhouses was torched by vandals last night,” the 9th Earl Spencer said in the statement.

About Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman:

Charles Spencer, who is the 9th Earl Spencer and younger brother of Princess Diana, is currently in a romantic relationship with Dr. Cat Jarman, a Norwegian archaeologist.

The lovebirds began dating in early 2024 and co-host the podcast, The Rabbit Hole Detectives, which explores the origins and histories of various objects, both real and metaphorical.

Princess Marie visits to Denmark’s JunkFood organization ahead of Paris tour
Princess Marie visits to Denmark’s JunkFood organization ahead of Paris tour
The Her Royal Highness is scheduled to travel to Paris next week
Kate Middleton evolves into 'disciplined future monarch' despite health issues
Kate Middleton evolves into 'disciplined future monarch' despite health issues
The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer last year
Sarah Ferguson to join top leaders at RELX SDG Inspiration Day 2025 webinar
Sarah Ferguson to join top leaders at RELX SDG Inspiration Day 2025 webinar
The Duchess of York is set to deliver valuable insights on the impact of philanthropy on next generation of changemakers at the virtual meeting
King Felipe chairs key meeting with Royal Elcano think tank at El Pardo Palace
King Felipe chairs key meeting with Royal Elcano think tank at El Pardo Palace
Spain’s King Felipe VI presides over a special meeting with the Royal Elcano Institute of International and Strategic Studies
Sarah Ferguson lauds Misión Huascarán’s ‘remarkable’ initiative in sweet post
Sarah Ferguson lauds Misión Huascarán’s ‘remarkable’ initiative in sweet post
The Duchess of York visited Misión Huascarán during her trip to Lima, Peru, last week
Prince William charms Robert Irwin with inspiring work ethics
Prince William charms Robert Irwin with inspiring work ethics
Robert Irwin gets candid about working with the Prince of Wales on Earthshot Prize initiative
Prince Harry plans to sell late mum Princess Diana’s name for ‘personal gain’
Prince Harry plans to sell late mum Princess Diana’s name for ‘personal gain’
The Duke of Sussex has reportedly sought advice from Princess Diana's brother about changing his family name
Meghan Markle’s show lands in hot water amid £78M Netflix deal
Meghan Markle’s show lands in hot water amid £78M Netflix deal
The Duchess of Sussex’s show ‘With Love, Meghan’ receive backlash ahead of second season
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to bring 'beauty' and 'strength' to modern monarchy
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to bring 'beauty' and 'strength' to modern monarchy
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are ninth and 12th in line to the British throne respectively
Harry’s slow shift from leading royal to only Meghan’s husband raises concern
Harry’s slow shift from leading royal to only Meghan’s husband raises concern
The duke of Sussex, who is once a key figure in the royal family, now 'has nothing left' to do
King Charles steps out amid Prince Harry’s plans to change surname
King Charles steps out amid Prince Harry’s plans to change surname
King Charles steps out for Sandringham church service without Queen Camilla
Prince Harry draws explosive reaction after plans to ditch surname exposed
Prince Harry draws explosive reaction after plans to ditch surname exposed
The Duke of Sussex's decision to change his surname sparks explosive reaction