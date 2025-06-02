Royal

Meghan Markle’s show lands in hot water amid £78M Netflix deal

The Duchess of Sussex’s show ‘With Love, Meghan’ receive backlash ahead of second season

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Meghan Markle’s Netflix show has been criticised for not being “entertaining” or “informative”

The Duchess of Sussex released the eight-part Netflix show With Love, Meghan three months ago.

A royal expert Esther Krakue recently trolled the series for not “being entertaining or informative” amid £78M Netflix deal.

She told The Sun, “There's nothing there. She's very, like - I'm not saying this to be horrible - she is not an entertainer or an entertaining person. There's not much personality there. She's not a fun person to be around.”

The expert added, “I never learn anything from her. I love lifestyle shows. I watch them every day. I don't learn anything. I didn't learn anything from hers. And she's just not entertaining. It's very clear that she is not box office in terms of entertainment quality.”

While talking about the content of the series, Esther shared that people want to know how did Meghan married Prince Harry instead of cooking recipes.

“how did you bag a prince? What did you do? What were the techniques? Who's your waxing lady? I never learn anything from her. I love lifestyle shows. I watch them every day. I don't learn anything,” the expert explained.

£78M Netflix deal:

Meghan Markle’s series has been renewed for a second and third series.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal is reportedly worth £78million.

