Prince William charms Robert Irwin with inspiring work ethics

Prince William has left Robert Irwin mesmerised with his dedicated work ethics.
The Australian conservationist attended the Steve Irwin Gala last month to honour his late father Steve Irwin.
Robert got candid about working with the Prince of Wales on Earthshot Prize initiative as the Global Ambassador.
He told Us Weekly before attended the event, “I think Prince William has been such an amazing person to work with, and there is such an incredible synergy between what he does and who he is and who we are.”
Robert, 21, added, “It’s all about conservation,” Irwin continued. “I think it’s wonderful that someone so influential — that has such a fantastic platform — is using that to really better our environment. He is a true environmental hero, and so working with him has been a great privilege.”
The environmental activist also highlighted the need to prioritize the environment, noting, "We've definitely compared a lot of notes in the conservation space. It doesn't matter where you're from — whether internationally in Australia, here in America, wherever you are — we need to prioritize taking care of our natural world. And he's really at the forefront of that.”
Prince William, Robert Irwin reunite in South Africa:
Last year, Prince William joined Australian wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin for a mountain ramble during the royal's tour of South Africa.
During the visit, the pair walked up Signal Hill and spoke to rangers and volunteer conservationists.