Zara Tindall, husband Mike to embark on high-profile Australian tour? 

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall first met in Australia before their marriage in 2011

Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, are set to embark on a high-profile Australian trip.

The 46-year-old English former rugby union player turned to his Instagram handle on Monday, June 2nd, to announce his visit to Melbourne.

During the trip, Zara and Mike will attend the 2nd Test of the Lions Tour in July to watch the Lions take on the Wallabies.

The former athlete also hosts a rugby podcast titled "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby" alongside James Haskell and Alex Payne.

"WIN THE ULTIMATE LIONS EXPERIENCE! Together with Visit Victoria, we’re giving away a TRIP TO MELBOURNE for the 2nd Test as the Lions take on the Wallabies – plus a VIP meet & greet with the GBR hosts!" the caption stated.

The couple will witness the match between the Lions and the Wallabies, which will take place on July 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground [MCG.]

As of now, it is yet to be confirmed whether Zara and her three children, Mia, 11, Lena, six, and Lucas, four will accompany their father for the Australian tour.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall first met in Sydney in 2003 during their dating era.

The two exchanged their marital vows on July 30th, in the intimate wedding function at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh. 

