Prince Harry’s role in future coronation in doubt, but William makes key decision

The Duke of Sussex might attend his brother Prince William coronation

  • May 14, 2025
Prince Harry may be absent from any future coronation ceremonies, but Prince William has no plans to strip him or Meghan Markle of their royal titles.

As per Page Six, Hugo Vickers, author and friend of the royal family, disclosed that “theoretically” William should invite his younger brother to his coronation.

“But quite frankly he can do what he likes. It is not set in stone,” Vickers added.

A source said, “Before the interview, we thought, ‘Come on William, extend a hand to your brother. But now it seems that Harry hasn’t learned s–t.”

The author went on to say, “The Duke of Windsor was not invited to [his niece Queen Elizabeth’s] coronation in 1953. There was a lot of discussion about it.”

While it is reported that William could strip Harry and Meghan of their HRH titles once he is king, Vickers said he doubts that will come to pass.

“We know that William is unforgiving anyway,” Vickers said, adding, “But … he won’t strip Harry and Meghan of their titles, it appears vindictive.”

The source agreed, “William won’t strip them of their titles because they are irrelevant and meaningless at this point. No one thinks [Harry and Meghan] are royal anyway!”

Harry and Meghan reconciliation plan: 

To note, Meghan and Harry have not been on speaking terms with the royal family for more than two years.

But now Harry wanted to reconcile with the royal family as he claimed his father, King Charles, won’t speak to him, the source said, “I think it’s done … I don’t think there’s [any] coming back from that.”

