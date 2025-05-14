Robert Downey Jr. teases return to 'Avengers: Doomsday' set with nod to Jeremy Renner

Robert Downey Jr. is teasing return to set of Avengers: Doomsday!
The 60-year-old actor has shared a first-ever behind-the-scenes photo from the set of upcoming Marvel film, but with a nod to Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner
Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, May 13, Downey, who is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, shared a photo of himself, giving fans glimpse into the filming.
In the image, Downey could be seen flexing his bicep while reading co-star Renner's memoir, My Next Breath, in front of his trailer with a poster of the comic book version of Doctor Doom that read, “Do not Knock. Trust yourself.”
“Reading Renner’s book and feeling stronger already…,” Downey wrote along the photo.
He further added, “what a journey to wisdom … very instructive…a must read! @jeremyrenner.
Renner, who is best known to Marvel fans as Hawkeye, responded with a heartfelt comment under his post.
“Long way from the ICU…. At least we know how this story ends my brother. Love you,” he penned.
Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.
'My Next Breath'
In his memoir, My Next Breath, Jeremy Renner shares his remarkable recovery following a devastating snowplow accident in early 2023 that left him with over 30 broken bones and critical injuries.
Jeremy Renner declined 'Hawkeye' Season 2
While Renner’s status within the MCU remains uncertain, he recently revealed that he turned down a offer to return for Hawkeye Season 2, citing a proposed salary that was half of what he received for the first season.