Entertainment

Kim Kardashian takes center stage in ‘All's Fair’ thrilling teaser

‘All's Fair’ official teaser stars Kim Kardashian as fierce female lawyer

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025


Kim Kardashian has left fans gasping with her mesmerising acting in All's Fair teaser.

On Tuesday, May 13, Hulu released the official teaser of an upcoming series based on talented female lawyers.

The show stars Kim, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close in the main lead roles.

“A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it,” the official synopsis of the series read.

Kim’s captivating performance in the teaser left fans raving in the comments.

Khloé Kardashian wrote on Instagram, “I am fucking screaming.”

A fan commented, “The cast is insane, but I’m so proud of Kim Kardashians on all the moves that she have done can’t wait to watch.”

“Giiiiiiiiiiiiiiirl Im not biggest Kim K fan but the cast they got for this....im loooooooovin it!!!! From the trailer the stoyline looks good I just hope its really good good,” a third noted.

All's Fair release date

As per Hulu announcement, All's Fair will release on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally in fall 2025.

Meghan Markle receives backlash for 'controversial' remarks in podcast

Meghan Markle receives backlash for 'controversial' remarks in podcast
Why Princess Kate chose Victoria Beckham's design for her key appearance

Why Princess Kate chose Victoria Beckham's design for her key appearance
Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'

Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'
Princess Beatrice paints town red as she joins King Charles for royal outing

Princess Beatrice paints town red as she joins King Charles for royal outing

Dua Lipa celebrates sister Rina’s 24th birthday with sweet family photos
Dua Lipa celebrates sister Rina’s 24th birthday with sweet family photos
Taylor Swift shares special moment with Jason, Kylie Kelce’s baby
Taylor Swift shares special moment with Jason, Kylie Kelce’s baby
Shakira breaks silence on making record during LMYNL tour
Shakira breaks silence on making record during LMYNL tour
Robert Downey Jr. teases return to 'Avengers: Doomsday' set with nod to Jeremy Renner
Robert Downey Jr. teases return to 'Avengers: Doomsday' set with nod to Jeremy Renner
Leonardo DiCaprio honors Robert De Niro with Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival
Leonardo DiCaprio honors Robert De Niro with Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival
Halle Bailey granted restraining order against ex DDG after abuse claims
Halle Bailey granted restraining order against ex DDG after abuse claims
Cassie Ventura claims 'Diddy' made her call him disgusting' nickname during ‘freak-offs’
Cassie Ventura claims 'Diddy' made her call him disgusting' nickname during ‘freak-offs’
Robert Benton, Oscar-winning director of 'Kramer vs. Kramer,' dies at 92
Robert Benton, Oscar-winning director of 'Kramer vs. Kramer,' dies at 92
Kim Kardashian makes dazzling first appearance after testifying in trial
Kim Kardashian makes dazzling first appearance after testifying in trial
Justin Bieber seeks Hailey’s blessing for his quirky new phone case
Justin Bieber seeks Hailey’s blessing for his quirky new phone case
Bella Hadid talks about baby plans amid Adan Banuelos romance
Bella Hadid talks about baby plans amid Adan Banuelos romance
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Cassie testifies for first the time in ongoing trial
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Cassie testifies for first the time in ongoing trial