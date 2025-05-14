Kim Kardashian takes center stage in ‘All's Fair’ thrilling teaser

Kim Kardashian has left fans gasping with her mesmerising acting in All's Fair teaser.
On Tuesday, May 13, Hulu released the official teaser of an upcoming series based on talented female lawyers.
The show stars Kim, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close in the main lead roles.
“A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it,” the official synopsis of the series read.
Kim’s captivating performance in the teaser left fans raving in the comments.
Khloé Kardashian wrote on Instagram, “I am fucking screaming.”
A fan commented, “The cast is insane, but I’m so proud of Kim Kardashians on all the moves that she have done can’t wait to watch.”
“Giiiiiiiiiiiiiiirl Im not biggest Kim K fan but the cast they got for this....im loooooooovin it!!!! From the trailer the stoyline looks good I just hope its really good good,” a third noted.
All's Fair release date
As per Hulu announcement, All's Fair will release on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally in fall 2025.