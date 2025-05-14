Sports

Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'

Washington Commanders Quarterback Jayden Daniels is known for having an 'overbearing' mother

Jayden Daniels's mom Regina Jackson has issued a severe warning to son about his romantic life and the people he involved himself with.

Since the Washington Commanders QB joined the big league as the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, his mom has been a key figure in his social life.

Regina, who also plays the part of Jayden's agent appeared in the recent episode of The Pivot, hosted by NFL analyst Ryan Clark.

Talking about the 24-year-old player, she shared that her son has been involved in American football since he was young however, "he doesn't know the business world."

"He doesn’t know the predators or the vultures that could be out there. So he feels very comfortable in knowing that not only am I educated and qualified to do it, I’m also his mom," Regina added.

Discussing a parents's biggest fear, the mom of the star player noted, "men and women [who can influence you romantically]."

In a 2024 sit-down with The Boardroom, Jayden playfully confessed that his mom has a lot to say in his romantic life.

"Nothing gets past my mama, she has a knack for reading people; she doesn’t want to surround me with individuals who she believes won’t be beneficial to me."

Jayden Daniels: Washington Commanders true hope

Jayden is coming off one of the most impressive rookie seasons in NFL history.

The 2023 Heisman award winner has shocked the sporting world as he took Commanders to their first NFC Championship Game in three decades.

