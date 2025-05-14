Why Princess Kate chose Victoria Beckham's design for her key appearance?

Princess Kate’s recent style nod to Victoria Beckham was entirely her own decision.
While presenting the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design on Tuesday, the Princess of Wales donned a stylish khaki power suit from her friend Victoria Beckham's collection.
Kate’s look featured an £850 ‘willow’ patch pocket jacket, matching £490 ‘Alina’ trousers, a white ruffled blouse, and brown leather heels.
According to an insider, Kate’s decision to don herself in Victoria Beckham’s Spring 2025 collection was praised as “really great.”
The source added,“The Princess of Wales has worn Victoria's designs before and it's really great to see that she's wearing one again.”
As per an insider, it was “especially” good as “the outfit was not gifted and was very much her own call to wear it”.
Conversing about the bond between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Beckham’s, the source stated, “Both couples support each other's charities and David and William are friends too, so there is a great deal of mutual respect there.”
Queen Elizabeth II Award winner:
To note, on Tuesday, the British designer Patrick McDowell won the award, which recognised designers who are leading the way in sustainable practices and making a positive impact on the environment.
It is also reported that Catherine’s involvement in presenting the awards was a personal tribute to the late Queen’s enduring legacy.