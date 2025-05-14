Meghan Markle receives backlash for 'controversial' remarks in podcast

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • May 14, 2025
Meghan Markle received backlash from fans after making “controversial” statement on her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

The Duchess of Sussex invited FIGS' Heather Hasson on the sixth episode of her podcast, which aired on Tuesday, May 13.

During the podcast, Prince Harry’s wife claimed that successful entrepreneurs are "not afraid to get their hands dirty.” She also reflected on the struggle while starting her business, As Ever.

She said, “As I've been building As Ever, oh let me tell you, it is just a constant state of re-calibration.There's joy in that but we are always in motion. "

Meghan added, “If you're a founder yourself, you know exactly what I mean, because we're moving at work speed, problem solving, filling gaps in real time, scratching a million tiny, tiny things off of your to do list, but not in that fun way like a lotto ticket.”

Following her controversial comments about entrepreneurs getting their “hands dirty,” critics took to X (formally known as Twitter) to heavily criticise and troll her.

A user wrote, “Bet she has plenty of team members to run errands for her but she still needs to make this controversial statement as if she actually works.”

Another user noted, “She doesn’t have time to cook, doesn’t have time to do school runs, doesn’t have time to restock her As Ever products, yet she’s ‘always working so hard?’ At what?"

About Meghan Markle's podcast

Meghan Markle launched her podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder, on April 8.

In the podcast, the Duchess of Sussex chats with female founders and friends who have launched their own successful brands.

