John Cena defends his 'emotional connection' to Vince McMahon

John Cena has reacted to the backlash he received for his continues support for Vince McMahon.
Prior to WWE WrestleMania 41, which took place on April 20, 2025, Cena addressed his relationship with the former wrestling promoter amid the legal issues surrounding Vince.
Discussing the matter with the New York Times, the 48-year-old did not hesitate to share that he still supports the former WWE chairman.
"I don't care who hears it – I love Vince. I’m not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations of any kind, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly."
Cena continued, "I know people are going to be angry about that, but they can’t put their value on my relationship with somebody I love."
Later he spoke with US weekly, where he defended his stance, highlighting that the public opinions do not always have to align with personal relationships.
The word champion shared, "Everybody's entitled to their opinion. Just like I’m entitled to have an emotional connection to somebody."
About Vince McMahon legal cases
In January 2024, McMahon employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him and WWE for alleged sexual assault, emotional abuse, and sex trafficking.
On work front, John Cena final professional wrestling match is expected to take place sometimes in December, and his upcoming film Heads of State is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 2, 2025.