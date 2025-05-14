Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez suffers painful injury ahead of 2025 American Music Awards

The 'On the Floor' singer set to host the 2025 American Music Awards this month

  • May 14, 2025
Jennifer Lopez, who is set to host the upcoming iconic 2025 American Music Awards ceremony, suffered a painful facial injury.

The Marry Me starlet will take the stage at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas on May 26th, to mark her long-awaited return to the star-studded event after ten years. 

Lopez turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 13th, to share a few selfies featuring herself, showing a close-up of her injury. 

The mom-of-two revealed in her post that she got scars on her face during the rehearsals for the forthcoming AMAs.

She shared a photo of herself while icing her wound, captioning the image, which raised her fans’ concerns, "So this happened."

In another slide, the On the Floor crooner disclosed she got the wound "During @amas rehearsals."

Lopez expressed gratitude to her doctor, who treated her well the next day in the final story.

She wrote, "Thank you for stitching me up, Dr. Diamond."

"A week later and a whole lotta ice, I’m good as new," she concluded her post.

Jennifer Lopez announce return to the 2025 AMAs: 

This update comes before the actress-turned-singer’s triumphant return to the AMAs stage after a decade, as she first hosted the show in 2015.

Jennifer Lopez announced her return to the 2025 American Music Awards on April 9th with a heartfelt joint Instagram post with Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions. 

