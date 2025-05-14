King Charles shares sweet photos with Queen Camilla from latest royal event

Royal Family has dropped exclusive photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla from their latest Royal engagement.
On Tuesday, May 13, the King and Queen attended the Wonders of the Wild event at Kew Gardens, hosted by a UK charity, Elephant Family.
The event, graced by Charles and Camilla as the joint presidents of the charitable organisation, was held to celebrate and honour Elephant Family's efforts and art of the leading artist from across the UK.
Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a carousel of photos featuring memorable moments of their majesties at the event, interacting with the attendees and organisers.
As per the caption of the Instagram post, "The event recognised the work of the charity and is the conclusion of the ‘Big Egg Hunt’; a public art trail which brought together leading artists and designers to create more than 120 egg sculptures, displayed at iconic locations across London."
About Elephant Family
The charity was established by Queen Camilla's brother Mark Shand, in 2002.
Elephant Family operates with "conservation experts to tackle the challenges facing Asia’s wildlife and the communities that live alongside it."