Royal Family shares delightful message amid William, Harry coronation feud

  • May 14, 2025
Buckingham Palace has shared a delightful statement amid ongoing coronation feud between estranged brothers, Prince Harry and Prince William.

On Wednesday, May 14, the Royal Family issued a statement on Instagram, sharing details of King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to the Wonders of the Wild event.

The caption of the post read, “The event recognised the work of the charity and is the conclusion of the ‘Big Egg Hunt’; a public art trail which brought together leading artists and designers to create more than 120 egg sculptures, displayed at iconic locations across London.”

Palace’s recent statement comes amid reports that William might not invite brother Harry to his due to their reported rift.

The Duke of Sussex further worsen the rift by giving a bombshell interview to BBC a few weeks back. He claimed in the interview that the British monarch won't speak to him even though he wants to “reconcile.”

A friend of the royal family, Hugo Vickers, recently disclosed to Page Six that the Prince of Wales might not extend the coronation invite to his estranged brother after latest interview.

He said, “Before the interview, we thought, ‘Come on William, extend a hand to your brother. But now it seems that Harry hasn’t learned s–t. The Duke of Windsor was not invited to [his niece Queen Elizabeth’s] coronation in 1953. There was a lot of discussion about it.”

Prince Harry rift with Royal Family:

Prince Harry’s estranged relationship with the Royal Family started after he stepped down from the senior royal title in 2020 along with Meghan Markle.

In March 2021, the royal couple made bombshell claims during viral Oprah Winfrey interview.

