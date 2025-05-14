Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins open up about painful two years amid father's legal trouble

Sean "Diddy" Combs’ twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, have spoken out about the “extremely difficult” past two years.
The disgraced music mogul twin daughters revealed they had endured a deeply challenging time following their father’s fall from grace.
In a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute shared on Sunday, May 11, they opened up about how difficult life has been without their late mother, Kim Porter, since her passing in November 2018.
They wrote, “Dear mommy, You were the best mommy anyone could've ever had and we are so blessed that god chose you to be our mommy.”
Jessie and D’Lila went on to say, “We miss you so very much every single day and we wish you could be here with us today.”
“These last couple years have been sooooo extremely difficult without you by our side. We really wish you were here for these years that we begin to grow and start to mature into young ladies,” they added.
Capping off the post, Jessie and D’Lila wrote, “We are going to follow in your footsteps and always make you proud. I hope you are up there celebrating this beautiful day with your mommy and grandma we miss you all so much! Happy Mothers Day to our Queen.”
