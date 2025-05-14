Google renames 'Find My Device' to 'Find Hub' amid expansion

Google expands ways to browse their devices and other items during the Android Show, a week before Google I/O 2025.
The Alphabet-owned firm announced on Tuesday that its Find My Device feature, which enables Android users to locate lost phones and other devices, will be dubbed “Find Hub” as it launches support for more partners, satellite-based finding capabilities, and airline collaborations.
Google's 'Find My Device' becomes 'Find Hub' amid expansion
Originally launched as an Android-based alternative to Apple’s Find My service in 2013, Find My Device diversified over a year ago with the launch of a crowdsourced finding network that could situate personal belongings through third-party Bluetooth trackers and tags, similar to Chipolo, Pebblebee, and others.
Currently, the company has launched more partners that will work along with its service using built-in location tracking capabilities.
It includes built-in luggage finding from brands, including July and Mokobara, a way to find missing skis with built-in Peak incorporation, and the latest Bluetooth tags aimed at families from Pixbee.
Google further said that support for satellite-based finding is slated to launch later this year.
Furthermore, Google revealed that airline collaborations that assist travellers to monitor their luggage after last year’s news that Apple’s Find My will be compatible with several airlines.
For Android users, new airline collaborators working with Google’s Find Hub include Aer Lingus, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Iberia, and Singapore Airlines.