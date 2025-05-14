Miley Cyrus shares exclusive BTS glimpse of her new song ‘More To Lose’  

Miley Cyrus has dropped exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses of her newly released song, More To Lose, after receiving rave reviews from her fans.
The Grammy-winning musician officially released a new emotional single on Friday, May 9th, on all her social media platforms.
Shortly after receiving overwhelming feedback on her song, Miley shared a few never-before-seen glimpses of her song on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 13th.
In the viral clip, the globally known singer explained to her well-wishers while addressing the camera, stating, "I tried to keep it a singular take, it's a song that's more of a story."
"And I never want that to be interrupted or overthought or chasing perfection. I never wanted More to Lose to be perfect, I wanted it to sound beautiful and emotional," the Flowers hitmaker added.
She captioned her post, "MORE TO LOSE. OUT NOW."
As Miley's new song gained traction on social media, several fans began flooding the comments section with their excitement.
Fans reaction on Miley Cyrus' new song:
One fan commented, "One of the best voices in the industry."
"I love this contrast between the looks," another fan enthusiastically wrote.
Miley Cyrus' new music album Something Beautiful:
This song is the fourth release from her upcoming ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, which is set to be released on May 30th.
Miley previously shared the album's title track, alongside two songs, Prelude and End of the World.