Sports

Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone after beating Jack Draper in Rome

Alcaraz takes sweet revenge from Jack Draper after beating him in the Italian Open quaterfinals

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025
Carlos Alcaraz achieve new career milestone after beating Jack Draper in Rome
Carlos Alcaraz achieve new career milestone after beating Jack Draper in Rome

Carlos Alcaraz achieved a new career milestone after beating Jack Draper in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

According to Tennis365, Spanish tennis star qualified for the semifinals after defeating world No.5 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court at the Foro Italico, Rome, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Following the win, the four-time Grand Slam champion will now rise from No. 3 to No. 2 ahead of the French Open when the new rankings come out next Monday, while Alexander Zverev will dip from No. 2 to No. 3.

This means that Alcaraz will be world No. 2 at Roland Garros and cannot play guaranteed No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner until the final in Paris.

It is worth noting the 22-year-old will also become the first man born in the 2000s to reach the quarter-finals of every single Masters 1000 event.

Carlos Alcaraz on new ranking boost

Alcaraz, after winning the match, said, “I think the most important thing I did today was not thinking about the result. Not thinking if I was up or down, just trying to do the things that make me happy on the court, just trying to play aggressively, hitting good shots, drop shots, and coming to the net. That's what I like to do on the court.”

He believes that this mindset made the difference today and helped him to secure victory over Draper, who beat him earlier in their last meeting at the Indian Wells semifinals.

While talking about securing a top two seeding for the clay-court Grand Slam during the on-court interview, he expressed, “I think it’s great being second seed in Roland Garros, knowing that I’m going to not see Jannik before the final, if I reach it. I think it’s great. It’s something that I didn’t think about it, honestly. Before coming here, the No 1, it wasn’t a goal. Knowing that, it’s a great thing.”

Alcaraz will now face either Zverev or Lorenzo Musetti in the last four at the Masters 1000 tournament, the Italian Open, on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex claims rapper's bizarre freak offs impacted her health

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex claims rapper's bizarre freak offs impacted her health

Rihanna reveals major update on her highly-anticipated music comeback

Rihanna reveals major update on her highly-anticipated music comeback

US man survives 400ft fall in North Cascades as 3 others die

US man survives 400ft fall in North Cascades as 3 others die
Essential food sources for improved liver health

Essential food sources for improved liver health
Matt Carpenter career comes to end: Cardinals star announces retirement
Matt Carpenter career comes to end: Cardinals star announces retirement
John Cena defends his 'emotional connection' to Vince McMahon
John Cena defends his 'emotional connection' to Vince McMahon
Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'
Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'
Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi in coma after abdominal surgery
Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi in coma after abdominal surgery
Cristiano Ronaldo 'proudly' congratulates son after U-15 debut victory
Cristiano Ronaldo 'proudly' congratulates son after U-15 debut victory
PSL 2025: Matches to resume on May 17 following ceasefire agreement
PSL 2025: Matches to resume on May 17 following ceasefire agreement
Jack Draper sets thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Italian Open
Jack Draper sets thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Italian Open
Conor McGregor wishes Virat Kohli on ‘stellar’ career after Test retirement
Conor McGregor wishes Virat Kohli on ‘stellar’ career after Test retirement
Novak Djokovic parts ways with Andy Murray in shocking move
Novak Djokovic parts ways with Andy Murray in shocking move
GTA 4 remaster to release soon with advanced features
GTA 4 remaster to release soon with advanced features
Doom: The Dark Ages global launch times confirmed
Doom: The Dark Ages global launch times confirmed
Jannik Sinner gets hit by ball in face during Italian Open win over De Jong
Jannik Sinner gets hit by ball in face during Italian Open win over De Jong