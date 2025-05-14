Reese Witherspoon joins forces with Harlan Coben for exciting new venture 

Reese Witherspoon has recently teamed up with popular American author Harlan Coben for an upcoming exciting project.
The 49-year-old American actress and film producer is set to launch her debut novel, which she reportedly co-wrote with Coben.
As reported by People, Witherspoon has co-written her first thrilling novel with the author, which is now titled Gone Before Goodbye.
According to the synopsis of the publication, the Gone Before Goodbye revolves around the unforgettable story of an indomitable woman, trapped in a conspiracy she helped create but can’t understand.
The summary of the novel continued, "Her harrowing search for the truth could expose a plot woven throughout the exclusive world of the global ultra elite — but at an unfathomable cost to herself."
In an old interview, Witherspoon dished out about her writing process, noting, "It's scary. Trying new things I've never done, I've written children's books."
"I've written books about my upbringing in the South, but this is just completely fiction, and it's a thriller, so it's a genre book as well," the Legally Blonde alum remarked.
Reese Witherspoon published following books:
The Gone Before Goodbye is slated to be published by Grand Central Publishing, an imprint of Hachette, on October 14th, 2025.
In addition to Gone Before Goodbye, Reese Witherspoon has published numerous books, including Whiskey in a Teacup in 2018, Busy Betty in 2022.
She is also a founder of Reese's Book Club, which she established in 2017.