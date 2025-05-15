Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex claims rapper's bizarre freak offs impacted her health   

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex-girlfriend, Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, made disturbing claims during the second day of the ongoing high-profile trial of the disgraced rapper.
The 38-year-old American singer testified in the long-awaited trial of the Bad Boy Records producer on Wednesday, May 14th, at the Manhattan Federal Court.
During the testimony session, Cassie told the jurors that Diddy’s alleged sex parties, which are commonly known as "freak offs," brutally impacted her health.
She revealed, "Occasionally I’d get sores on my tongue from doing drugs, also (from) having my mouth on different things from oil and lubricants."
The R&B hitmaker continued that back in 2016, after attending one of his controversial parties, the singer texted her then-boyfriend to inform him about her painful situation, as she was experiencing sores on her tongue and a UTI at the time.
In response, the father-of-seven replied to her, "I’m sorry."
Cassie further alleged that Diddy forced her to engage in an inappropriate act when she was briefly dating him in 2016.
Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura files case agianst Sean 'Diddy' Combs:
For those unaware, Cassandra Cassie Ventura, who is now married to her husband and her trainer Alex Fine, and is now expecting her third child, sued Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in 2023 for physically abusing her back in 2016.
In addition to these allegations, the controversial rap icon has been facing serious charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since September 16th.