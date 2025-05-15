Angel Reese shuts down reporter over Caitlin Clark question

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese dodged a question about a bold claim she made last season regarding her role in growing the WNBA’s popularity.
According to Sportsnaut, a reporter asked Reese about her past comments during a Chicago Sky media day on Monday. He seemed to be setting up the question as an opportunity to reaffirm her stance.
The reporter asked, “Last year, you made a powerful statement saying the reason people are watching women’s basketball is not just because of one player, but because of you too. A year later, do you feel like you’re …”
Reese swiftly cut in, demanding, “Next question.”
Angel Reese’s initial statement came amid discussions about the WNBA’s rising popularity last summer, which was often attributed to players like Caitlin Clark.
Reese had previously suggested she and Clark both contributed significantly to the league’s growth, emphasizing her own impact.
“I know I’ll go down in history. I’ll look back in 20 years and be like: ‘Yeah, the reason why we’re watching women’s basketball isn’t just because of one person. It’s because of me, too.’ And I want you to realize that,” she said.
Angel Reese’s analysis is partially right, partially wrong. There is no doubt that there is interest in the Reese-Clark rivalry, just as there was interest in the Larry Bird-Magic Johnson rivalry. And that’s helped league viewership.