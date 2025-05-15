Entertainment

Tom Cruise’s risky stunts spark standing ovation at 'Mission: Impossible' Cannes debut

Cannes; crowd was amazed by the 'Top Gun' star’s daring stunts at the event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Tom Cruise’s risky stunts spark standing ovation at Mission: Impossible Cannes debut
Tom Cruise’s risky stunts spark standing ovation at 'Mission: Impossible' Cannes debut

Tom Cruise wowed Cannes with his jaw-dropping, death-defying stunts in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, earning a thunderous five-minute standing ovation at the film’s star-studded premiere.

As per Variety, at the star-studded Cannes festival, the crowd was amazed by the Top Gun star’s daring stunts, and the premiere featured a 40-piece orchestra playing the film’s iconic theme.

While receiving the standing ovation, Cruise clutched his heart and nodded gratefully, with both he and director Christopher McQuarrie kissing and thanking guests Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego-Saldaña

Amid the loud roar of clapping, the camera moved to each member of the star-studded cast, including Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett and Hayley Atwell.

Tom Cruise Speech at Cannes:

Cruise then said after witnessing the iconic moment, “To be here in Cannes and have these moments — I mean as a kid when we were growing up, I really can’t even dream of something like this happening,” adding, “I think McQ said it all, I’m just very grateful for 30 years to be able to entertain you with this franchise.”

He continued, “Grateful to you, my friend. Every step of the way what you’ve done and how you’ve expanded it — it just went beyond our expectations. I look forward to making a bunch of other kind of movies with you, I can’t wait.”

Notably, Cruise and Paramount hope The Final Reckoning matches Top Gun: Maverick’s 2022 Cannes success and $1.46B global box office run.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning set to release in theaters May 23 from Paramount Pictures.

King Charles gives tips about cancer recovery at Palace event

King Charles gives tips about cancer recovery at Palace event
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 21st birthday with sweet note

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 21st birthday with sweet note
Ukraine-Russia peace talks collapse after Trump, Putin snubs Turkey meeting

Ukraine-Russia peace talks collapse after Trump, Putin snubs Turkey meeting
‘Hunger Games’ introduces Maya Hawke as Wiress in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’

‘Hunger Games’ introduces Maya Hawke as Wiress in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 21st birthday with sweet note
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 21st birthday with sweet note
‘Hunger Games’ introduces Maya Hawke as Wiress in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’
‘Hunger Games’ introduces Maya Hawke as Wiress in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex claims rapper's bizarre freak offs impacted her health
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex claims rapper's bizarre freak offs impacted her health
Rihanna reveals major update on her highly-anticipated music comeback
Rihanna reveals major update on her highly-anticipated music comeback
Reese Witherspoon joins forces with Harlan Coben for exciting new venture
Reese Witherspoon joins forces with Harlan Coben for exciting new venture
Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible-Final Reckoning' to Cannes Film Festival
Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible-Final Reckoning' to Cannes Film Festival
Ariana Grande drops first poster of her upcoming movie 'Wicked: For Good'
Ariana Grande drops first poster of her upcoming movie 'Wicked: For Good'
Miley Cyrus shares exclusive BTS glimpse of her new song 'More To Lose'
Miley Cyrus shares exclusive BTS glimpse of her new song 'More To Lose'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins open up about painful two years amid father's legal trouble
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins open up about painful two years amid father's legal trouble
Jennifer Lopez suffers painful injury ahead of 2025 American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez suffers painful injury ahead of 2025 American Music Awards
Kylie Jenner shares Kendall’s unexpected tooth mishap in hilarious video: WATCH
Kylie Jenner shares Kendall’s unexpected tooth mishap in hilarious video: WATCH
Kim Kardashian 'forgives' ringleader of Paris robbery in court testimony?
Kim Kardashian 'forgives' ringleader of Paris robbery in court testimony?