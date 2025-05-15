Tom Cruise’s risky stunts spark standing ovation at 'Mission: Impossible' Cannes debut

Tom Cruise wowed Cannes with his jaw-dropping, death-defying stunts in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, earning a thunderous five-minute standing ovation at the film’s star-studded premiere.
As per Variety, at the star-studded Cannes festival, the crowd was amazed by the Top Gun star’s daring stunts, and the premiere featured a 40-piece orchestra playing the film’s iconic theme.
While receiving the standing ovation, Cruise clutched his heart and nodded gratefully, with both he and director Christopher McQuarrie kissing and thanking guests Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego-Saldaña
Amid the loud roar of clapping, the camera moved to each member of the star-studded cast, including Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett and Hayley Atwell.
Tom Cruise Speech at Cannes:
Cruise then said after witnessing the iconic moment, “To be here in Cannes and have these moments — I mean as a kid when we were growing up, I really can’t even dream of something like this happening,” adding, “I think McQ said it all, I’m just very grateful for 30 years to be able to entertain you with this franchise.”
He continued, “Grateful to you, my friend. Every step of the way what you’ve done and how you’ve expanded it — it just went beyond our expectations. I look forward to making a bunch of other kind of movies with you, I can’t wait.”
Notably, Cruise and Paramount hope The Final Reckoning matches Top Gun: Maverick’s 2022 Cannes success and $1.46B global box office run.
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning set to release in theaters May 23 from Paramount Pictures.