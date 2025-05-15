Blake Lively’s camp hits back at Justin Baldoni’s team in heated Taylor Swift legal clash

Blake Lively’s legal team has hit back at Justin Baldoni’s camp, accusing them of "abusing" the legal process in a heated exchange stemming from an alleged threat involving Taylor Swift.
On Wednesday, the Gossip Girl alum’s legal team sent a letter to the U.S. District Court Judge Lewis J. Liman requested a filing by Baldoni’s attorney — alleging she pressured Swift to back her in their legal dispute.
"That letter, which was not filed with any evidentiary support of any kind, much less anything under oath, falsely accuses Ms. Lively, and her counsel, of engaging in 'witness tampering and evidence spoliation' based on an undisclosed anonymous source," Lively's legal team wrote.
"It should be unnecessary to respond to anonymously sourced, baseless, allegations recklessly leveled without any supporting evidence," they continued.
The team added, "It is worth stating for the record, however, that each of the allegations in the Freedman Letter is unequivocally and demonstrably false."
"The apparent intent of the Freedman Letter is to launder scandalous and defamatory allegations about Ms. Lively and opposing counsel into the press by abusing the Court’s docket," the attorneys added.
Notably, it came after Justin Baldoni’s legal team accused Blake Lively’s attorney of threatening to release private texts — seemingly between Lively and the Lover singer.
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively legal feud:
To note, Lively sued Baldoni who was her director and costar in the film, back in December, accusing him of sexual harassment, "disturbing" and "unprofessional" behavior on set and a retaliatory smear campaign.
Notably, Baldoni refuted the allegations and filed a countersuit in January alleging defamation and extortion against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicity team.