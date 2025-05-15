Prince William talks about ‘worst pain, grief’ amid Prince Harry feud

Prince William got candid about “grief” and “worst pain” amid ongoing feud with Prince Harry.
On May 13, the Prince of Wales hosted a grand dinner for the members and supporters of the Child Bereavement Foundation at Windsor Castle.
As per Hello! the future King announced merging the bereavement charities, Child Bereavement UK and Winston's Wish.
While reflecting on “grief” in the statement, he said, "Grief is the very worst pain any child or parent will ever endure, and while we cannot prevent these losses, we can ensure that every possible type of expert support and care is given, to help rebuild the lives of those affected.”
William added, "In my sixteen years as patron of Child Bereavement UK I have seen the life changing impact of their work and how the support, care and compassion provided protects the long-term health and wellbeing of those living with loss.”
Kate Middleton’s husband also praised the two charities, noting, “I have also seen the growing need for support of this kind, and it is because of this increasing demand that I am delighted that Child Bereavement UK and Winston’s Wish are joining forces to expand their impact.”
To note, William became the Royal Patron of the Child Bereavement Foundation charity in 2009.
Prince Harry, Prince William rift:
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship started worsening after the Duke of Sussex left his royal title in 2020 and moved to the US with wife Meghan Markle and kids.
Their rift further stretched when Harry released a bombshell memoir, Spare, and called his estranged brother “archnemesis.”