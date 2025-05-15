Entertainment

Ana de Armas ‘unsure’ about Tom Cruise romance due to Ben Affleck

The American action star and the Cuban actress, who are rumored to be together, first spotted in February, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Ana de Armas ‘unsure’ about Tom Cruise romance due to Ben Affleck
Ana de Armas ‘unsure’ about Tom Cruise romance due to Ben Affleck

Tom Cruise is “super smitten” with Ana de Armas, but she's “unsure” about him due to past relationship with Ben Affleck.

According to a source, the Mission Impossible actor is "really into her," but de Armas is proceeding with caution, valuing her privacy, especially after her highly publicized previous fling with Affleck, whom she dated from March 2020 to January 2021.

“It’s low-key, still new and in the early stages. Their romance is definitely on the down low,” the source told US Weekly.

The insider further added, “They’ve gone out on some dates and it’s very low-key. It’s in the early stages and he’s been courting her.”

However, the insider claimed that de Armas is being “more cautious” as she isn’t a huge fan of “public attention” when it comes to romantic relationships.

“She isn’t looking for anything to move too fast, she’s taking it really slow. It’s very private. they are protecting themselves from the intense media scrutiny," they shared.

The insider further added, "She doesn’t like the public attention, with [ex-boyfriend] Ben Affleck, that’s one of the things she didn’t like."

About Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas first spotted in February, 2025, leaving a restaurant in London’s Soho neighborhood the night before Valentine’s Day.

Since then, the couple has ignited speculation about a potential romantic relationship following a series of public appearances together. 

Spotify introduces three new changes for better user experience

Spotify introduces three new changes for better user experience
MrBeast faces backlash for disrespecting Mexico's ancient sites

MrBeast faces backlash for disrespecting Mexico's ancient sites
Demi Lovato, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes to tie knot on THIS date

Demi Lovato, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes to tie knot on THIS date
Blake Lively’s camp hits back at Justin Baldoni’s team in heated Taylor Swift legal clash

Blake Lively’s camp hits back at Justin Baldoni’s team in heated Taylor Swift legal clash
Demi Lovato, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes to tie knot on THIS date
Demi Lovato, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes to tie knot on THIS date
Blake Lively’s camp hits back at Justin Baldoni’s team in heated Taylor Swift legal clash
Blake Lively’s camp hits back at Justin Baldoni’s team in heated Taylor Swift legal clash
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 21st birthday with sweet note
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 21st birthday with sweet note
‘Hunger Games’ introduces Maya Hawke as Wiress in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’
‘Hunger Games’ introduces Maya Hawke as Wiress in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’
Tom Cruise’s risky stunts spark standing ovation at 'Mission: Impossible' Cannes debut
Tom Cruise’s risky stunts spark standing ovation at 'Mission: Impossible' Cannes debut
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex claims rapper's bizarre freak offs impacted her health
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex claims rapper's bizarre freak offs impacted her health
Rihanna reveals major update on her highly-anticipated music comeback
Rihanna reveals major update on her highly-anticipated music comeback
Reese Witherspoon joins forces with Harlan Coben for exciting new venture
Reese Witherspoon joins forces with Harlan Coben for exciting new venture
Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible-Final Reckoning' to Cannes Film Festival
Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible-Final Reckoning' to Cannes Film Festival
Ariana Grande drops first poster of her upcoming movie 'Wicked: For Good'
Ariana Grande drops first poster of her upcoming movie 'Wicked: For Good'
Miley Cyrus shares exclusive BTS glimpse of her new song 'More To Lose'
Miley Cyrus shares exclusive BTS glimpse of her new song 'More To Lose'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins open up about painful two years amid father's legal trouble
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins open up about painful two years amid father's legal trouble