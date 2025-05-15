Ana de Armas ‘unsure’ about Tom Cruise romance due to Ben Affleck

Tom Cruise is “super smitten” with Ana de Armas, but she's “unsure” about him due to past relationship with Ben Affleck.
According to a source, the Mission Impossible actor is "really into her," but de Armas is proceeding with caution, valuing her privacy, especially after her highly publicized previous fling with Affleck, whom she dated from March 2020 to January 2021.
“It’s low-key, still new and in the early stages. Their romance is definitely on the down low,” the source told US Weekly.
The insider further added, “They’ve gone out on some dates and it’s very low-key. It’s in the early stages and he’s been courting her.”
However, the insider claimed that de Armas is being “more cautious” as she isn’t a huge fan of “public attention” when it comes to romantic relationships.
“She isn’t looking for anything to move too fast, she’s taking it really slow. It’s very private. they are protecting themselves from the intense media scrutiny," they shared.
The insider further added, "She doesn’t like the public attention, with [ex-boyfriend] Ben Affleck, that’s one of the things she didn’t like."
About Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas first spotted in February, 2025, leaving a restaurant in London’s Soho neighborhood the night before Valentine’s Day.
Since then, the couple has ignited speculation about a potential romantic relationship following a series of public appearances together.