Meghan Markle sides with Brooklyn after Kate honours Victoria Beckham

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have once again proven that they would not be any more different!
Amid the ongoing tension between former English footballer David Beckham's family and their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, the two Royals have taken opposite sides to show their support.
As reported by PEOPLE, Meghan and husband Prince Harry hosted David's eldest son and his wife, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz for dinner in their Montecito home.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry trauma bonding with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz?
The intimate dinner was held at Royals' US residence and was attended by several VIPs guest and film executives.
A source shared with the magazine, "Brooklyn and Nicola were invited prior to David’s numerous global birthday galas, so the timing is pure coincidence."
The Royal couple – who have their fair share of family drama – had a great time with Brooklyn and Nicola, who found them "kind, caring, and generous."
Similar to Meghan and Harry, the tension between the 26-year-old photographer and his family started when he tied the knots with Nicola in 2022.
Kate Middleton honours Victoria Beckham at prestigious event
This surprising gathering took place after Kate Middleton gave a special nod to David's superstar wife Victoria Beckham.
On Tuesday, May 13, the Princess of Wales donned a stunning Khaki suit from her close pal's designer collection to present the eighth Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
Despite the fact that the Beckham's family have yet to addressed the tension, fans have observed the noticeable absence of Brooklyn and wife from family's key events including David's 50th birthday celebrations.
The dinner was observed amid the never-ending tension between Prince Harry and the British Royal family since he and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.