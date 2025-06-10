Queen Rania intimately hugs King Abdullah on 32nd wedding anniversary: ‘my home’

Queen Rania is celebrating her 32nd wedding anniversary with King Abdullah in the most romantic way!
Turning to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, June 10, the 54-year-old Queen of Jordan shared an intimate snap with the Jordanian Monarch featuring the Royal Couple lovingly embracing each other on their special day.
In the sweet photograph, the King was seen in a casual attire, wearing a black T-shirt, while the Queen, captured from behind, wore a white top paired with an olive green-and-white, wide-striped skirt.
She tied her silky, lustrous hair in a high ponytail and held her mobile in hand while hugging the Monarch.
Alongside the heartwarming and intimate snap, Queen Rania penned a heartfelt caption as she rang in her and the King’s milestone 32nd wedding anniversary.
“You will always be my home. Happy Anniversary,” she expressed.
Who are King Abdullah and Queen Rania?
King Abdullah II and Queen Rania are the members of the Hashemites and reigning Royal Couple of Jordan, who ascended the throne on February 7, 1999.
When did King Abdullah and Queen Rania get married?
King Abdullah and Queen Rania tied the knot on June 10, 1993, after first meeting at a dinner party in January of that year.
How many children do King Abdullah and Queen Rania have?
King Abdullah and Queen Rania are parents to four children – Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.
Queen Rania celebrates Eid-al-Adha 2025 with Prince Hashem:
Taking to Instagram on Monday, June 9, Queen Rania shared a delightful snap with her second son and youngest child, Prince Hashem, as they celebrated Eid-al-Azha 2025.
“Best thing about Eid is family! With my Hashem,” she captioned alongside the photo.